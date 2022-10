A grass fire at a Temple, Texas, festival destroyed more than 70 cars on Saturday.

Officials said that a discarded cigarette was likely to blame for the grass fire at the Robinson Family Farm. The farm decided to close its fall festival for the weekend following the blaze.

Dry conditions and gusty winds helped spread the fire.

The U.S. Drought Monitor said Temple is under a severe drought.

Federal officials say most grass fires start from human activity.