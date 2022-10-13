Watch Now
Home heating bills expected to spike during winter, US energy administration says

Dave Tryon
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2010 file photo, Dave Tryon pours heating oil into a snow covered heating oil tank as he makes a delivery in Newtown, Pa. Utilities enjoyed a major boost from winter storms starting in December, while the weather dampened manufacturing output. March's temperatures were above average, reducing the demand for heat.(AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)
Posted at 8:20 PM, Oct 12, 2022
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is warning consumers about energy prices for heating in parts of the U.S. that could see an alarming price spike in the coming months.

The EIA says energy customers could see a jump of up to 28% in their heating bills this winter compared to last year. The administration released the data in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.

Surging fuel costs, persistent inflation, supply chain issues, and weather that is expected to be colder than usual are all to blame for the price forecast, Reuters reported.

Time reported that households using natural gas could see bills for heating rise by about $243, up by 34 percent. Roughly half of the United States uses natural gas for heating.

Households using heating oil could see prices jump by $239, up by 13 percent. And for propane-heated homes, costs could jump by about 15 percent to $241 over usual heating costs.

