New lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson for alleged incident at 2020 massage session

The latest lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in Harris County, Texas, documents from the District Court of Harris County show.

Attorney Anissah M. Nguyen filed the suit on Thursday on behalf of a woman only identified as "Jane Doe," who is a licensed massage therapist. The suit claims Watson sought out sex-related acts during a massage therapy appointment that occurred on Dec. 18, 2020.

The woman claims Watson reached out to set up an appointment via Instagram and, as a "small business owner," she was actively trying to grow her business and expand her client base, the lawsuit says.

Watson is accused of trying to have sex with the woman and when she refused, the woman claims he was able to "pressure her into oral sex," before paying her $300 for her services despite her $115-an-hour rate.

In August, Watson's suspension was increased from six games to 11 with an additional $5 million fine. The provision from the original six-game suspension also requires Watson to undergo therapy and treatment as part of the settlement.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe seeks "minimal compensatory damages" as a result of the filing.

The lawsuit comes days after Watson was allowed back in Berea to attend team meetings and game planning with the Browns. He is not eligible to practice with the team until Nov. 14.

"I'm not at all surprised. I expected a few more cases might be filed," said Tony Buzbee, the attorney and represented the 24 women who first filed suit.

