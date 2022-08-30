Virginia officer rescues hawk trapped in car grill

Authorities in Virginia say a hawk is recovering after it got caught in a car's grill over the weekend.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they received a call on Saturday from a driver who said a hawk was stuck in its car grill.

Officers said the incident happened near Interstate 66 and Interstate 495.

The department said that a Fairfax County animal protection officer responded and removed the hawk from the vehicle.

The officer then arranged for the bird to be taken to a licensed wildlife rehab center for treatment, the department said.