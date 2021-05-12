Medical marijuana legalization bill hits hurdle in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A bill to legalize and tightly regulate medical marijuana is hitting a wall of resistance in the Nebraska Legislature even though some opponents acknowledged that rejecting it will pave the way for a much less restrictive ballot measure that voters would likely to approve.

Opponents mounted a filibuster to try to block the measure during a debate that was expected to stretch into Wednesday evening.

Supporters say the bill would give Nebraska one of the nation’s most conservative medical marijuana laws, but warned that they’ll take the issue to voters if lawmakers reject it as they’ve done for years with similar measures.

