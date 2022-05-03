North Omaha forum lets the community meet candidates for Douglas County Sheriff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A forum in North Omaha featured four candidates in the race for Douglas County Sheriff Monday evening.

It was a chance for the community to ask questions and get to know about the background of each candidate as well as why they want the job.

"I'm very involved in community policing. That's what I feel is the pillar of law enforcement today is community relations,” said candidate Greg Gonzalas.

"Currently I'm the supervisor for the fugitive unit. I spent six years as the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association. One thing I'm most passionate about is the position I just stepped back from volunteer executive director for The Nebraska Workforce Development and Education," said candidate Aaron Hanson.

The Baptist Pastors Ministers Conference of Omaha hosted the forum.

