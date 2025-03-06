Northeast Nebraska offering plenty of community fish fries during Lent

FREMONT, Neb (KMTV) — If you are looking for a fish fry to stop by this Lent there are plenty of options in our neighborhood.
We've started a list of local fish frys and would love to add more to it. Please send us an email with details on neighborhood fish frys we should know about: news@3newsnow.com
Scribner Volunteer Fire Department
509 3rd Street, Scribner, NE 68057
April 11 – 5pm-8pm
St Charles Boromeo St Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus
811 Locust Street, North Bend, NE 68649
March 14th - April 4th 5:45PM-8PM
Fremont Eagles Club Arie
649 N. Main Street, Fremont, NE 68025
Every Friday March 7th - April 18th 5:30PM-7PM
Sons of American Legion Post
101 S 2nd Street Cedar Bluffs
Every Friday March 7th-April 11th 5-8PM
Izaak Walton Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter
2560 W Military Ave. Fremont, NE 68025
Every Friday March 7th - April 18th 6-8PM
Snyder Volunteer Fire Department
210 Maple St, Snyder
March 7 4:30 PM -8:00 PM