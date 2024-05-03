Local company looking for help with diesel fuel to continue clean up in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Crawford Roofing and Gutters has gone through almost 1,000 gallons of diesel while volunteering in Elkhorn and hope someone can help them get more fuel for the next few days.



Crawford Roofing and Gutters needs about 500 gallons of diesel to get through the next 3 days of cleanup.

With a team of 7, they have been out every day since Saturday loading debris and scrap into city trucks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly a week after Friday’s storm devastated this neighborhood and others, the need is still great.

Reporter Molly Hudson was in the Ramblewood neighborhood, Thursday and spoke to one business that has been out every day to give back.

"We've done several roofs, gutters, siding out here and just want to give back to the community that has helped support us as a business," said Raymond Crawford, owner of Crawford Roofing and Gutters.

That's why Raymond Crawford and his team came out early Saturday with their diesel-powered equipment and have been out every day since, working long days, most 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or even later.

But nearly a week later, they are asking for a little help to keep their equipment going.

"We already spent about $4,800 in fuel, we went through over 1,000 gallons of diesel, we are just asking back that someone could bring some diesel out, you know, kind of help out, because we already spent quite a bit of money already, we don't mind giving our equipment and time, it's just we need a little help with diesel,” Crawford said.

If you or someone you know can help get them fuel, please reach out to Molly Hudson by emailing - molly.hudson@3newsnow.com