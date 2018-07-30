Scott Frost says some of his stolen memorabilia has been found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost says some of the items reported stolen from his home over the weekend have been found, including the championship rings previously listed as missing.

Two Husker championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, and two UCF championship rings were taken over the weekend when the home was entered through an unlocked garage, according to Lincoln Police. The home was being renovated and was unoccupied at the time.

All 14 rings were later located in the garage, according to KLKN-TV in Lincoln.

“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging," Frost said in a statement. "All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items."

“I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report," Frost said. "Also, the value of what we believe to actually be missing is lower than what has been publicly reported."

According to initial reports, the value of the stolen items totaled more than $165,000.

In addition to the rings, Air Jordan shoes and a Wii gaming system were also reported taken.