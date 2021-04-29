Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

City of Council Bluffs hiring lifeguards

Pool staff concerned by lack of applications
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
How To Teach Your Kids Fractions Using Pool Noodles
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:43:48-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The City of Council Bluffs is hoping to open both Katelman Water Park and Pirate Cove Water Park on Saturday, May 29, but a lack of lifeguard applications leaves pool staff concerned.

“As it stands now, we don’t have enough lifeguards to open just one of the pools,” said Mike Bond, Aquatics Director for the City of Council Bluffs.

In response to the shortage of lifeguard applications, the City of Council Bluffs is hosting a Lifeguard Recruitment Event on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Pirate Cove Water Park.

Anyone interested in lifeguarding, regardless of certification, is encouraged to attend. Supervisors will be present to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Applications can be completed on-site, but it is recommended that interested candidates apply online as soon as possible.

“We will continue our efforts to recruit, hire, and certify enough lifeguards to open both pools,” said Bond. “We hope to have a great turnout at the recruitment event and then we’ll help the new lifeguards get certified.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a lifeguard certification course in mid-May for new lifeguards. Course details coming soon.

Lifeguard applications can be completed online at www.councilbluffs-ia.gov under “Employment.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information