OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Little Bohemia neighborhood unveiled five public art displays that have been kept under wraps.

3 News Now was live as the art installation was revealed on William Street between 13th and 14th Streets on Thursday afternoon.

Watch the unveiling live below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.