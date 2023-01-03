Positively the Heartland: Omaha company focuses on female empowerment and entrepreneurship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The last week of the year is chaotic. Perhaps an unusual time to open a business; however, one group of women couldn't wait for the holiday dust to settle.

Her Company, a women's cooperative, was Andrea Rae's idea. She needed a commercial kitchen space for her own business.

"I thought — 'Well, let me just see if there's other women out there in the same situation as I am,'" she explained.

That was three months ago. Andrea knew right away she was onto something.

"I got over 300 emails from women who were just in need and want and excited. And I was blown away by the talent of them and their business on their own," she shared.

One of those women is Brenda Coe of Brenda's Boards.

"I do grazing tables, boxes, boards. You name it, I do it," she said.

Before Her Company opened, Brenda mostly sold to friends, family and customers online, but she needed a physical space.

"Joining a group of women like this that have your back and are always there for you and understand what you're going through is just really uplifting and helps keep me going."

Her Company, at 153rd and Weir, is home to 20 vendors right now, including foods and drinks, soaps, candles and jewelry. Andrea says there's room for additional vendors. Click here to connect.

