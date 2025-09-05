BIG RED NOW: Rhule cool with alcohol sales inside Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Thursday's practice, Matt Rhule was asked if he thought Saturday's atmosphere might be different with alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium for the first time in the building's 100+ year history.

"I hope we're still in Nebraska Nice," Rhule said. "I hope they're not yelling at me. I go to the baseball games. I go to the basketball games & they serve beer there. I've never seen an unruly crowd. We have the best fans in sports. So I think people can go have a couple beers at the game and you know, it's not like it's like $1 beer night, right? What is it like $8 beer or something like that? I'm saying you have a couple of beers and enjoy the game. I think our fans can go have a beer and a hot dog and watch the game.

The Huskers have their home opener Saturday night at 6:30 on BTN against Akron.

"I think our night game atmosphere is elite," said Rhule. "I mean if it's any better, then then I'll buy the beer like I mean gracious. It's just so fantastic. So I can't wait for it honestly."