WATCH LIVE: Chiefs Kingdom celebrates Super Bowl win with Champions Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom are celebrating their third Super Bowl win in 5 years with a victory parade and rally in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.

Watch live in the video player below, provided by our sister station KSHB 41 in Kansas City, the Official Broadcaster of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade.

Click here to watch the parade live.

The parade takes Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company down Grand Boulevard, through downtown Kansas City, starting at 11 a.m. The rally starts outside Union Station at 12:45 p.m.

Read KSHB's full Chiefs coverage here.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. The win makes them the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003-2004 season.

