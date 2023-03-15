WR JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Kansas City to sign with New England Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JuJu Smith-Schuster's time with the Kansas City Chiefs has already come to an end.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster will now make his way back to the East Coast and sign a 3-year deal worth $33 million, with the New England Patriots.

The #Patriots are giving WR JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33m, source said. A big investment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

The wide receiver took to social media Wednesday afternoon to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, the fans and teammates for the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍 pic.twitter.com/12mkvb2qMm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster joined the Chiefs last offseason on a one-year deal that was worth up to $10.75 million.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster spent several seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He came to Kansas City looking to start a new chapter, a chapter that started after a barbeque session with Patrick Mahomes .

With the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster posted his best season since the 2018 season, catching 101 passes for 933 yards, the second most yards he has caught in his career.

Smith-Schuster combined with other receivers and tight end Travis Kelce to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes his pick of options throughout the season.

His time with the Chiefs game to an end in Glendale, Arizona, where he hosted the Lombardi Trophy.

LINK | Smith-Schuster grateful to chase Super Bowl with Chiefs

“I’m not going to cry right now, but probably when I get home or in the locker room I’ll cry,” Smith-Schuster said after the Super Bowl. “Honestly, it’s just crazy to come here and play on a one-year deal to chase a Super Bowl ring. I just thank all my coaches and my teammates and everyone around me for making this possible, and obviously the man above.”

Smith-Schuster said he was always open to staying with the Chiefs and wanted to stay with them when asked about it in November and during the Super Bowl week.

Now, Smith-Schuster will head over to Foxborough, Massachusetts where he will serve as Patriots quarterback Mac Jones top wide receiver target. He replaces Jakobi Meyers who left in free agency to join the Las Vegas Raiders for nearly the exact same deal Smith-Schuster signed with the Patriots.

Raiders to sign WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33M including $21M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/2C3FS9VdSx — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2023

The Chiefs current wide receiver corps include Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson.

