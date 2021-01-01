Vanessa Villafuerte is a bilingual Evening Anchor/Reporter who is thrilled to call the Midwest home after spending the last two years in Bakersfield, California.

Born and raised in Southern California, she’s eager to experience Midwestern weather. Yes, you read that correctly. In her words, “I’m looking forward to getting a glimpse of all four seasons!”

Prior to KMTV-TV, Vanessa Villafuerte was a Weekend Anchor/Reporter at the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California. There she covered a variety of stories, including the pandemic, crime, and the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes, which included the in-depth coverage of historic 6.4, 5.4, and 7.1 magnitude quakes that captured national attention.

She spent her last year in Bakersfield launching a lifestyle show called Studio 17 Live!, the first in the market. As the anchor/producer of the show, she got the opportunity to spearhead the design and vision behind the show, which has since become a community staple.

Vanessa Villafuerte studied Intercultural Communication and got her Bachelor’s Degree at Pepperdine University. She began her career as a journalist in Yuma, Arizona, where she covered a variety of stories, including Presidential visits to the U.S. Mexico border, immigration, and family separations at the Southern border.

During her free time, Vanessa likes to spend time with her English Bulldog, Frankie, and enjoys checking out the best restaurants in Omaha. She’s excited to connect with the community and encourages you to reach out with story ideas or restaurant recommendations anytime!

