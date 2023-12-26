More Snow Falls Today, Where the Highest Chances for Accumulations Are:

Yesterday's Christmas snow brought 1-3" for the Omaha metro, and some spots close to 6" near the US-81 corridor. Omaha Eppley Airfield recorded 1.4" of snow on Christmas Day.

Snow showers will continue today, mainly along and south of I-80. The snow should be light enough that it won't cause slick roads, but visibility could be reduced in areas where the snow falls. It will not snow all day. Temperatures will be in the low 30s for highs.

Most of us will see less than 1" of new snowfall, but where the snow is more concentrated in southeast NE/southwest IA/northwest MO some spots could see over 1" and approaching 2".

Some snow could linger into the Wednesday AM commute near northwest MO, but snow should be done in the metro by then. For Wednesday afternoon, a band of light snow could clip northeast NE with no additional accumulation expected. Highs on Wednesday hover around freezing.

The snow is gone Thursday, but the cold air remains with highs in the mid 30s.

The sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 30s.

Into the last weekend of 2023, temperatures drop on New Year's Eve with highs in the low 30s. We could ring in 2024 with lows in the teens!

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Snow Showers

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snow Showers SE

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Ends

High: 32

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 36

