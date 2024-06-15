Severe Storms Possible This Evening: The Latest on Timing and Expected Hazards

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of eastern Nebraska into far west Iowa until 10 p.m., this includes the Omaha metro.

This evening we will be dealing with scattered storms. Not everyone will see a storm, but those that do they could pack a punch. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple tornadoes are possible. Storms will be near Lincoln by 6, Omaha by 7, western Iowa by 8. Severe threat is done by 10. Heads up if you are heading outdoors this evening!

Father's Day will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. We stay breezy, but it probably won't make it feel much better. Most of the day will be dry, but there will probably be a little rain to dodge late.

Most of us keep it dry on Monday with highs in the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity continue Tuesday in the low 90s.

Rain and storms become more likely again Tuesday night, with rain continuing at times on Wednesday.

The wetter weather will drop the heat and humidity some. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered storms linger through the rest of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

Rain Possible Late

High: 96

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy and Humid

High: 95

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Evening Storms

Windy

High: 90

