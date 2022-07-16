Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

A touch cooler but more humid for Saturday afternoon. Storms will develop over northeastern Nebraska and move to the southeast through the evening hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds. The bulk of the thunderstorms will stay to the west of the Omaha metro area. A few isolated storms are possible into the early morning hours, but these should stay non-severe. Lows will be near 70.

Sunday looks to stay a touch cooler as well - near average. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies stick around for the second half of the weekend.

The warm-up is back in full swing to kick off the workweek. Monday brings us back into the mid 90s and Tuesday will push us into the upper 90s. Both days are expected to be mostly sunny.

We settle into an above average pattern for the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s under mainly sunny skies through Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Thunderstorms

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 94

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 98

