Five EF-3 tornadoes have been confirmed in storms that swept through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Friday

This page has last been updated at 3 pm on Monday, April 29.

Last Friday, eastern Nebraska and western Iowa were hit hard with multiple strong tornadoes. Most of the strongest tornadoes occurred in the immediate Lincoln and Omaha areas, with extensive damage in locations like Waverly, Elkhorn, Bennington, Blair, Eppley Airfield, Minden, and many others. Below are the official results of the National Weather Service offices which have spent the last several days surveying the tornadoes. This page will be updated with the latest results of their surveys, so check back in for updates.

To see updates on the stories of those impacted and recovery efforts, there is a Live Blog. For a look at the science behind the tornado outbreak and a broad overview of what happened, there is an article.

OVERVIEW FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA

Number of Tornadoes: 10

Breakdown by Rating -

EF-3 - 5

EF-2 - 2

EF-1 - 3

EF-0 - 0

KMTV The confirmed tornado across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from April 26, 2024.

1. ELKHORN/BENNINGTON/BLAIR, NE

Rating: EF-3

Max. Wind Speed: 165 mph

Path Length: 31 miles

Tornado Width: 1/2 mile

Time: 3:30 - 4:29 pm

Overview: Began in far southwest Douglas County near 255th and Q st and moved northeast through western Douglas County into Washington County. The tornado hit the west side of Elkhorn and Bennington, and the east side of Blair. The tornado lifted southwest of Modale in Harrison County, Iowa.

KMTV Map of the Elkhorn tornado path.

2. MINDEN/HARLAN, IA

Rating: EF-3

Max. Wind Speed: 160 mph

Path Length: 41 miles

Tornado Width: 1 mile

Time: 5:25 - 6:45 pm

Overview: Began east of McClelland in Pottawattamie County and moved northeast through Pottawattamie County into Shelby County. The tornado hit the east side of Minden. It then missed the town of Shelby to the west, and Tennent to the east. It reached a mile width west of Harlan. The tornado narrowly missed Defiance before lifting just below the Crawford County line.

KMTV Track of the Minden tornado.

3. EPPLEY AIRFIELD, NE

Rating: EF-3

Max. Wind Speed: 152 mph

Path Length: 16 miles

Tornado Width: UNK

Time: 4:58 - 5:27 pm

Overview: Began on the east side of Eppley Airfield. It moved over the Bluffs just east of Crescent. It lifted near the Harrison County line just south of Beebeetown.

KMTV Track of the tornado that hit Eppley Airfield.

4. SW POTT. COUNTY, IA

Rating: EF-3

Max. Wind Speed: 145 mph

Path Length: 13 miles

Max. Width: 800 yds

Time: 5:08 - 5:28 pm

Overview: Began just north of the Mills/Pott county line. Moved between Treynor and Council Bluffs. Lifted east of McClelland.

KMTV Track of the tornado in southwest Pottawattamie County.

5. WAVERLY, NE

Rating: EF-3

Max. Wind Speed: 158 mph

Path Length: 8 miles

Tornado Width: 100 yds

Time: 2:52 - 3:04 pm

Overview: Began on the northeast side of Lincoln near Havelock Ave and 84th St. It crossed I-80 near 98th St where the train was derailed. It moved west of Waverly before dissipating north of town.

KMTV Track of the tornado near Waverly.

6. GLENWOOD, IA

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 100 mph

Path Length: 2.7 miles

Tornado Width: 80 yds

Time: 4:52 - 4:57 pm

Overview: Began just north of Pacific Junction. It crossed Highway 34 between Glenwood and I-29 before lifting near Pony Creek Park.

KMTV Track of the Glenwood tornado.

7. CRESTON, IA

Rating: EF-2

Max. Wind Speed: 125 mph

Path Length: 6.82 miles

Tornado Width: 350 yds

Time: 6:52 - 7:08 pm

Overview: Tornado began in far eastern Adams County and traveled into the west side of Creston.

KMTV Track of the Creston tornado.

9. MANILA, IA

Rating: EF-2

Max. Wind Speed: 112 mph

Path Length: 9 miles

Tornado Width: 200 yds

Time: 6:28 - 6:44 pm

Overview: Formed on the Shelby/Crawford County line when the Minden tornado lifted. This tornado crossed west of Manila before lifting southeast of Denison. This tornado crossed paths with the Defiance tornado (see below).

9. DEFIANCE, IA

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 107 mph

Path Length: 12 miles

Tornado Width: 200 yds

Time: 6:51 - 7:08 pm

Overview: Tornado began just east of Defiance right near where the Minden tornado ended. This tornado crossed into Crawford County west of Manila before lifting southeast of Denison.

10. BUCK GROVE, IA

Rating: EF-UNK

Max. Wind Speed: N/A

Path Length: 2 miles

Tornado Width: 40 yds

Time: 6:31 - 6:34 pm

Overview: Despite photo/video evidence of a tornado in southern Crawford County, no damage was discovered.

11. NORFOLK, NE

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 107 mph

Path Length: 0.7 miles

Tornado Width: 100 yds

Time: 5:16 - 5:19 pm

Overview: This brief tornado moved near the Elkhorn River along the Madison/Stanton County lines.