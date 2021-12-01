December starts warm

Believe it or not, it's the start of December! It certainly doesn't feel like it though, since temperatures have been well above average for this time of the year as of late. In fact, we look to set a new record high on Thursday, December 2nd. The current record high is 67 degrees, set back in 1973. We are forecasting highs on Thursday near 70 degrees!

December 1st is also the start of meteorological winter. This is earlier than the "usual" start of winter because meteorologists group seasons based on temperatures and data rather than astronomical starts of seasons based on the position of the sun. Astronomical winter (or, the "usual" start of winter) will begin on Tuesday, December 21st this year.

After that little sidetrack, let's move on to Omaha's December averages now. At the beginning of December, Omaha averages a high of 43 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high has dropped to 34 degrees. Average lows see a similar drop from 24 degrees at the start of the month down to 16 degrees by December 31st.

December isn't a particularly rainy month as Omaha averages about an inch and a quarter. We typically see snow start to really add up during the month with an average of just under six inches. As a reminder, snow is measured at Eppley airfield.

Taking a look at the Climate Prediction Center outlook for the month of December shows a good chance for much of the US to see warmer than average conditions.

As for the precipitation outlook from the CPC, we see better chances for drier than average conditions for much of the southern US. The chance for wetter than average conditions exists through the Great Lakes region and the northwestern part of the US. Here in most of Nebraska and Iowa we see equal chances for above or below conditions, giving us no clear signal.