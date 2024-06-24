The Missouri River is Flooding This Week: See Latest Updates

Rounds of heavy rain late last week over South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota brought over a foot of rain in some locations. All of that water has to go somewhere, and it will flow down the Missouri River this week. This will lead to a 10 to 15-foot rise in river levels from Sioux City to St. Joseph, moderate flooding is expected across the river. Below are the latest forecasts and possible impacts.

Here are some impacts that can be expected from the flooding:



I-29 could be impacted in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, which could lead to road closures.

The onramp to I-680 in Pottawattamie County could flood.

US-34 in Mills County could be flooded.

Many parks in Omaha and Council Bluffs will be impacted.

Lowland agricultural land across the entire river is expected to flood.

Water gets close to federal levees in northwest Missouri, but is not expected to be overtopped.

More details on the individual forecast at each river gauge sites are listed below:

DECATUR

Current Level: 30.12'

Flood Stage: 35'

Expected Crest: 37.3'

Flood Stage: MINOR

Begin Time: Monday AM

Crest Time: Tuesday

Impacts: Low-lying areas are flooded. Marinas and boat docks flood.

BLAIR

Current Level: 21.17'

Flood Stage: 26.5'

Expected Crest: 31.1'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Thursday

Impacts: Flooding could impact I-29 between exit 61 near Crescent and exit 71 near Loveland, as well as the I-680 ramp near Crescent. Industrial locations along the river south of Blair flood. Several campgrounds are flooded. County Roads 34, 37, and 51 are flooded out east of Fort Calhoun.

OMAHA

Current Level: 21.82'

Flood Stage: 27'

Expected Crest: 34.8'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Monday AM

Crest Time: Thursday

Impacts: Flood waters approach I-29 in Council Bluffs near exit 56. Flooding is expected in NP Dodge Park, Freedom Park, Tom Hanafan Park, Fontanelle Forest, and Haworth Park. Council Bluffs closes all floodgates. Parts of Lewis and Clark Landing at the Riverfront are closed.

PLATTSMOUTH

Current Level: 24.15'

Flood Stage: 26'

Expected Crest: 34.3'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Monday AM

Crest Time: Thursday

Impacts: Floodwaters reach US-34 and I-29 in Mills County, leading to road closures. Homes along the Nebraska side of the river are impacted too. Flooding is expected to impact the boat ramp and gauge site, as well as a private campground 1.5 miles north of Plattsmouth. The Water Treatment Plant road floods as well, but the Water Treatment Plant is not expected to flood.

NEBRASKA CITY

Current Level: 15.87'

Flood Stage: 18'

Expected Crest: 25.1'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Monday AM

Crest Time: Thursday

Impacts: Floodwaters may get very close to Highway 2, but as of now it is not expected to go over the road. Although not expected to flood, critical preparations for facilities along the river in Nebraska City are underdone. Low-lying areas around the river flood. Areas along North First Street in Nebraska City floods.

BROWNVILLE

Current Level: 30.5'

Flood Stage: 34'

Expected Crest: 42.6'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Monday PM

Crest Time: Friday

Impacts: Floodwaters will get very close to the top of the federal levee in Atchison County, Missouri. However, at this time the flood is not expected to overtop the levee. If this levee is overtopped, flooding could impact I-29 and US-136 in northwest Missouri. Lowlands flood, impacting agriculture. The parking lot and boat ramp south of US-136 floods, as well as the access road to the power plant and 648A Avenue.

RULO

Current Stage: 13.39'

Flood Stage: 17'

Expected Crest: 23.9'

Flood Stage: MODERATE

Begin Time: Tuesday AM

Crest Time: Saturday

Impacts: Agricultural lowlands flood. Several riverfront cabins flood, as well as the boat ramp in Rulo. Flooding is not expected to impact US-159.