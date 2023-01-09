THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.

THE SET-UP

The trouble began brewing on January 7, when a storm system moved onshore in the Pacific Northwest, producing extremely strong winds. By January 9, the low-pressure re-emerged over southeastern Colorado and drifted into southern Kansas. In the January 9 edition of the Omaha World-Herald, NWS Omaha meteorologist James Zoller issued an ominous warning for Omaha: "The situation is touchy, if the Colorado low moves northeast just right, heavy snow could be dumped in eastern Nebraska and Omaha." His worst fears would soon be realized.

KMTV Track of the low-pressure system was vital for the significant snow to fall in Omaha on January 10, 1975

In 1975, weather forecasting was still coming into its own. Models that we use today were in their infancy, thus it was harder to accurately forecast the track of storm systems. During the day on January 9, the low-pressure system drifted east-southeast through southern Kansas.

KMTV The weather map from January 9, 1975. The low-pressure system was located in southeast Colorado.

By the morning of January 10, it was sitting in southeast Kansas. Then it took a sharp turn to the north, hooking upward through Missouri, Iowa, and into Minnesota.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The daily weather map on January 10, 1975. The low pressure was now south of Omaha in Kansas, it would turn north during the day.

By the morning of January 11, it was in southern Canada.

KMTV Weather map for January 11. The lines on the map are called isobars and represent lines of equal pressure. The closer together the isobars, the tighter the pressure gradient, this is usually indictive of very strong winds.

These types of storm systems place Omaha in the perfect zone for heavy snow. As the track of the low is perfect for the band of snow to form. As well, its slower movement meant it was able to tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, enhancing the energy and snowfall potential. The conditions were set-up for the "perfect storm" to affect Omaha.

THE STORM IN OMAHA

Snow began falling in Omaha around 5am on Friday, January 10. By the AM commute, many were unable to get to work or school as places started to close. By mid-morning, conditions continued to deteriorate as the snowfall combined with the strong winds brought visibility to near-zero. The mayor of Omaha at the time, Edward Zorinsky, called for a gradual shutdown of the city by mid-morning on Friday. He staggered the closure of businesses to hope that roads wouldn't all be congested at once.

KMTV Cars stranded on streets as blizzard conditions swept through Omaha that Friday

In Lincoln, by noon snowplows were ordered off the streets as whiteout conditions made their job virtually impossible. Along I-80 in Milford, Seward County, 10-car pileup stranded drivers along the interstate for several hours. Cities further north such as Schuyler, Columbus, and Norfolk virtually halted all operations as the blizzard raged on.

KMTV People attempting to dig out their cars in the snow in Omaha and across eastern Nebraska

By the afternoon, travel in Omaha had become impossible. Cars were stranded in snow drifts as high as several feet, forcing many people to abandon their vehicles and find shelter by walking. Making this all the more difficult were winds gusting upwards of 50-60mph at times, which was making wind chill values feel like -20 at times. The mayor ordered all businesses to remain open through the night to allow people to shelter in them in case they could not make it home.

KMTV By the afternoon, many people had to abandon their cars and walk to shelter in the wind and cold.

By Saturday, the snow had ended but people were still stranded. Life began to return to normal on Sunday, Eppley Airfield reopened Saturday afternoon, and many main roads were plowed. By Monday, many went to collect their stranded cars and headed to work, while some schools reopened.

KMTV Even school buses managed to get stuck in the snow

In total, 12.1" of snow was recorded in Omaha. However, some places such as Offutt AFB recorded nearly 18" of snow.

KMTV Snowfall totals from the blizzard of '75. Omaha and north picked up over a foot of snow, while other places saw over 6".

Due to the wind, some snow drifts were as high as 4' in some spots, which partially buried many cars.

KMTV The wind upwards of 60mph buried vehicles in drifts that piled several feet high

Unfortunately, 8 people lost their lives in Nebraska from the blizzard, many suffering from heart attacks while plowing the snow.

THE STORM ELSEWHERE

The blizzard of 75 did not just affect Omaha and the surrounding region, but a swath of snow fell from Kansas to Minnesota. Winds increased in strength as you headed north, with some wind gusts over 90mph reported in the Dakotas. In Sioux Falls, 80+ mph winds toppled a TV tower, luckily no one was injured. A plane in Denison was turned due to the winds, and travel was next to impossible across much of the Midwest. To this day, this is one of the largest blizzards to impact the upper Midwest in January.

To the south, the storm system also produced a significant tornado outbreak from Texas to Florida. In Mississippi and Alabama, multiple strong tornadoes left communities in shambles as they passed through. One F-4 moved through areas of southern Mississippi, killing 9. East of Birmingham, Alabama, an F-3 tornado struck the town of Pell City killing 1.

The storm system left behind millions of dollars in damages and 58 fatalities. This is a storm system many in Omaha are sure not to forget if you had lived through it.

