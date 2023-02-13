THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: Omaha's Largest Snowstorm

The Omaha metro is no stranger to winter storms, but snowstorms over 1' is not common. Since record-keeping began in 1871, only 6 snowstorms have produced over 1' of snow within 24-hours. Despite the low number, one snowstorm still managed to blow the others out of the water, February 11, 1965.

On that day, over 18" of snow fell in Omaha, paralyzing the city for several days as residents dug out of the massive amount of snow. The 1965 snowstorm was unique as the heaviest of the snow fell over the Omaha and Lincoln metropolitan areas, leaving communities to the north and south in the dust. How did this snowstorm occur? What allowed for Omaha to get walloped? Was it a blizzard? Let's travel back to the 1960s for the latest installment of This Week in WX History.

THE METEOROLOGY BEHIND THE SNOWSTORM

Winter forecasting can be challenging because there are so many variables which combine to produce the heaviest axis of snow. In certain snowstorms, snowfall gradients can be extreme where one town sees next to nothing, while the town over gets several inches. The ingredients which go into heavy snowfall forecasting are complex, but they can devolve into a few basic ingredients.

Moisture/Temperature: This one is the most obvious, you need water content in the atmosphere to produce snowfall. The more water content the atmosphere holds, the more efficient the snowfall can be. Generally, the colder the air the less water content it can hold, this is why colder temperatures generally produce dry snow while temperatures closer to freezing its typically wet snow.

In 1965, temperatures were hovering around 20 degrees as the high temperature, with the low dropping to around 8 degrees. The cold air meant the snow was a dry, powdery snow, which can accumulate quickly. In meteorology, we determine the type of snow by using snow to liquid ratios (or SLR's for short). The idea is for every X inches of snow, if melted down, equates to around 1" of liquid water. The standard SLR for winter is between 10:1 to 12:1, or 10-12" of snow equates to 1" of water. Since 18.3" of snow fell in Omaha that day (spoiler), it equated to 1.47" of water. If you divide 18.3 by 1.47, Omaha had a SLR of 12:1 which is more of a dry snow. This dry snow can accumulate quickly if other requirements are met.

Storm Track: The other important factor in heavy snowfall is the storm track. As highlighted in a recent blog post, where the center of low-pressure tracks is crucial to snowfall. In 1965, Omaha might as well had the perfect track. The low-pressure system developed in eastern New Mexico, then traveled across Oklahoma, Missouri, and into Illinois. This storm track is almost textbook for a heavy snow event in Nebraska and Iowa. Notice how when the track shifts from the east to the northeast, Omaha sits squarely in the pivot point of the track, meaning the heaviest snow sat on Omaha and Lincoln the longest.

KMTV Storm track often plays an important role in heavy snow. In 1965, the track was picture-perfect for heavy snow in Omaha.

Instability: Instability is the most confusing, and most crucial, part of heavy snow bands. Instability deals with how fast the air rises in the atmosphere. Commonly, we use instability to assess the energy for thunderstorms in the warmer months, as air in the summer can sometimes shoot up into the atmosphere at incredible rates. However, instability works the same in winter, albeit in a lesser capacity. Basically, the more instability there is in the atmosphere, the more water content is lifted into the region most favorable for snowfall development.

The caveat with instability is it can be very local, and in places where it exists snowfall rates of 2+" per hour can be common. In 1965, a patch of instability existed right on top of Omaha and Lincoln. This meant for several hours of the snowfall, it puked snow with 2+" per hour rates being common. This was the ingreident that brought Omaha from getting 8" like a typical heavy snow event, to 18".

THE SNOWFALL TOTALS

Just two days before, the region experienced a snowstorm which was significant for the western counties. Although Omaha only picked up less than an inch, places like Norfolk reached 6.6" of snow.

KMTV The first snowstorm during the February 9-11 stretch brought snowfall totals up to 6" over our western counties

As we look across the viewing area, Omaha and Lincoln saw huge snowfall amounts. Lincoln received 19" officially, which is also the heaviest snowfall in Lincoln history. Other areas saw lower snowfall amounts, tapering off to less than 6" for our southeast and northwest viewing area. This shows how specific heavy snow ca be sometimes.

KMTV Snowfall totals from the much more powerful 2nd system, where over 1' of snow fell from Fairbury to Harlan.

Some of the highest snowfall amounts existed in Lancaster, Saline, Gage, and Jefferson Counties. In these regions, over 20" of snow fell, with a few spots south of Lincoln recording over 2' of snowfall! Unofficially, DeWitt in Saline County received 29" of snow, which if it occurred would have been one of the largest 24-hour snows in the history of eastern Nebraska.

KMTV The heaviest snowfall fell over our southwestern counties where some spots picked up over 2' over southern Lancaster County.

Closer to the metro, snowfall totals ranged from 20" in Ashland to just over 14" in Valley. Much of the Omaha metro picked up 18" of snowfall, which paralyzed the city for several days.

KMTV Snowfall totals across the Omaha metro ranged from 14" in Valley to 20" in Ashland, the largest snowfall in the metro's history.

WAS IT A BLIZZARD?

Although the snowfall totals in 1965 were hefty. It technically was not a blizzard. Contrary to popular belief, blizzards are not associated with snowfall amounts, but winds and visibility.

According to the National Weather Service: a blizzard is classified if winds exceed 35 mph, which reduces visibility to around 1/4 mile or less for at least three hours. Although it was breezy, wind gusts did not exceed 35mph or were visibilities reduced.

The reason the classification is for wind and visibility is because blizzards can happen when no snow falls at all, but strong winds blow the snow already on the ground. This is known as a ground blizzard and is most common in the northern plains where large snowpacks can be picked up by the blowing wind.

All in all, the 1965 snowstorm was incredibly unique to Omaha with the amount of snow that fell. Can it happen again? Certainly! All we need is the perfect ingredients, and we too could be spending days digging out of the snow. The Oma-dome doesn't last forever...