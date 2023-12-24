Winter Storm on Christmas Day: The Latest on Impacts

CHRISTMAS EVE: The widespread rain will continue this morning, but should become more scattered by the afternoon. For the Omaha metro and points to the east, scattered showers will continue through the evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s ahead of the front but will drop quickly once the front passes. The cold front makes its way through Omaha in the early afternoon.

CHRISTMAS DAY: As the cold air moves in, the rain will change over to snow from west to east during the morning hours on Christmas Day. The transition could happen in Omaha as early as 4 am. Before the switch to snow, a brief period of freezing rain is possible which could create a glaze of ice. The biggest question is how far east the rain/snow line gets on Christmas Day. As of now, the rain/snow line looks to be set up near or just east of the Missouri River, with western Iowa seeing mostly rain, the Omaha metro seeing a rain/snow mix early on then changing to all snow, and eastern Nebraska seeing mostly snow. Into the afternoon, dry air moves in which cuts off most of the precipitation in western Iowa into the Omaha metro, but snow should continue in northeast Nebraska into Christmas night.

SNOW TOTALS: This system has a lot of complications which will be crucial for snowfall forecasts, including where the rain/snow line sets up and how long it snows for. As a rule of thumb, the further north and west you live the higher your snowfall totals will be. As of now, western Iowa will see the least amount of snow with anywhere from just rain to potentially 2" falling. The Omaha metro areas could see anywhere from 1-4", with lower totals towards western Iowa and higher totals toward Fremont. From Crete to Fremont to Tekamah, anywhere from 4-7" could fall. The highest snowfall totals will be in northeast Nebraska where anywhere from 8-11" could fall, with some amounts approaching one foot near Norfolk.

KMTV Snowfall forecast as of Christmas Eve morning

IMPACT TO TRAVEL: This snow is looking to cause travel headaches on Christmas Day and the days after. As most of the snow will fall in the morning across the Omaha metro, take precautions if you are heading out to any church services or other plans on Christmas morning. Not only will snow be falling, but wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times could create snow-blowing snow/reduced visibility on the roads, creating near-blizzard to blizzard conditions in northeast Nebraska. Travel will be nearly impossible northwest of Omaha on Christmas night.

The storm system continues around on Tuesday with scattered snow showers, highs will be in the low 30s.

The snow finally ends Wednesday morning but we stay cloudy, highs in the low 30s.

We get colder into the middle to end of the week with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)

Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Likely

High: 50s to 40s

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain Changes to Snow

Low: 32

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS)

Cloudy

Windy

Rain and Snow

High: 33

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Showers

High: 32

