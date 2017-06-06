Countryside Church breaks ground, joins Tri-Faith initiative

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Monday marks the official groundbreaking of Countryside Church - a collaboration of three faiths joining together on one campus as the Tri-Faith Initiative.

Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Christian will all be located on the 35 acre Tri-Faith Commons on 132nd and Pacific.

The Countryside Community Church is a 65,000 square foot facility with a $27 million dollar price tag. It'll open winter of 2018.

"We've been waiting for this moment since entering into the Tri-Faith dialogue back in October 2013. It was a true leap of faith for the congregation to vote in support of relocation back then," Rev. Eric Elnes said. "To see this day come is a dream coming together."

Leaders say the partnership with all three religions is meant to stand as a show of acceptance and love regardless of faith or lifestyle.