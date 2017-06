Hear from Blatt's assistant general manager on drinks you can expect to find during the College World Series. The Blatt Beer & Table is located just outside of TD Ameritrade Park. The restaurant sits on the corner of 610 N 12th St.

Hours listed below:

Monday - Thursday - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday - 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.