Facebook to bulid new data center in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Officials with Facebook announced Tuesday that they are building a site for a new data center on 146 acres of land on Highway 50 and Capehart Road in Papillion.

Company officials expect the 970,000 square foot Papillion campus to be open as early as 2020.“Growing Silicon Prairie through the state’s tech industry has been a priority for my administration. Having Facebook select Nebraska for its newest data center campus shows our efforts and those of our partners are paying dividends,” said Governor Ricketts.

“In the past year, I had the chance to visit Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park, California and meet with executives who are instrumental in building the company’s data center ecosystem. We were able to demonstrate that Nebraska can meet or exceed their expectations on every front. We are excited to welcome Facebook to the Good Life!”

A spokesperson from Facebook, Governor Pete Ricketts, Papillion mayor David Black, and other local leaders attended the conference.