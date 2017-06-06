Elkhorn community uses bows and pinwheels to remember two young boys

Blue bows and green pinwheels will help the community continue to remember two young Elkhorn boys.

It has been nearly one year since Lane Graves and Aspen Seemann died. Their families set up bows for Lane and pinwheels for Aspen as ways to keep both of their memories alive.

Graves died in a gator attack while with his family and Seemann died after a drowning incident.

Now, their families are asking people to upload pictures of bows and pinwheels in their yards on Facebook to help the families get through this tough time.