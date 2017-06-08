Extra security added around TD Ameritrade Park for CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

The thousands of people catching a game at College World Series this year will notice an extra level of security outside the stadium.

In efforts to step up security during one of the largest annual events in Omaha, which brings in thousands from all over the country, Omaha Police is putting up roughly 300 concrete barriers around the park.

OPD officials say it’s part of a new measure they’re adding this year to keep people safe.

The four-thousand pound concrete barriers surrounding the park are meant to block anything could harm pedestrians.

This comes following recent attacks in Europe where cars were used as a weapon against bystanders.

Kristi Andersen, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) said in a statement: “In response to incidents around the world, we continue to enhance our security plans and procedures at both TD Ameritrade Park Omaha and CenturyLink Center Omaha. We are in constant conversation with law enforcement (from the federal to local level) and our event partners to talk about best practices for safety and security. We will continue to adjust our plans and procedures accordingly. The safety of our guests is always our top priority and we encourage fans to stay vigilant too. If they see anything suspicious, they should immediately tell a staff member or one of the many law enforcement officials present."