Footage of Wesley Correa-Carmenaty incident released

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Officials from Pottawattamie County released detailed video of the events surrounding the death of Deputy Mark Burbridge, who was killed by Wesley Correa-Carmenaty.

The video begins with Deputy Burbridge getting in the passenger side of van with Deputy Pat Morgan driving and Correa-Carmenaty shackled and handcuffed. Later, Correa-Carmenaty emerges from the van unshackled before he beats both deputies in a race back into the van to grab a gun, he then gets in a physical altercation with Burbridge, shooting and killing him and then shoots Morgan and assaults Morgan in a struggle.

Authorities say he got a hold of a key, which was never recovered.

Correa-Carmenaty then drives the van through the jail door and drives away. Video later shows him shooting another driver on the road and then carjacking a woman, leaving her at a liquor store in North Omaha. He was eventually caught in the stolen car near the Interstate-480 entrance on Cuming Street.