COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - On Tuesday, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty 24, plead guilty to 12 charges stemming from shooting and killing deputy Mark Burbridge in May.

On May 19, Correa-Carmenaty was formally charged with 12 felonies, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Correa-Carmenaty had previously filed a not guilty plea.

In Iowa, first-degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison sentence. Pottawattamie County attorney Matthew Wilder additionally sentenced Correa-Carmenaty anywhere between five to 25 years for the other charges to ensure he served life in prison, calling him "an extreme threat to society."