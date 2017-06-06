Large police presence at 132nd and Blondo car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A high-speed crash ended at 132nd and Blondo Friday afternoon. Police say a corvette with three passengers was driving northbound on 132nd Street when it hit an HVAC repair van and then the back of a lawn care truck 80 feet down the road.

The driver of the corvette, Shaheer Atiqullah, 21, had a suspended license and had warrants from a prior arrest for reckless driving. He was arrested for felony of flight to avoid arrest, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

There were also two 20-year-old females in the corvette which was traveling at 100 mph down 132nd Street, according to police. One State Patrol Officer clocked the corvette at 132 miles per hour on Interstate 680.

Both the passengers in the corvette and three men who were in the lawn care truck were transported to UNMC.