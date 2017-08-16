Lincoln Police release names of house explosion victims

Heavy T-Storm
HI: -°
LO: 70°
Two people were severely injured in a house explosion in southeast Lincoln on Monday. Today, Lincoln Police have released their identities.
Lincoln Police have identified the victims in Monday's home explosion in Lincoln.
Jim and Jeanne Jasa remaine in critical condition Tuesday after their home exploded in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood, off 77th Street and Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police said.
The explosion damaged 43 homes to varying degrees: from exploded windows to cracked drywall, and damaged garage doors, Lincoln Police said.