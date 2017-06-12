Search suspended until Monday morning for missing man at Cunningham Lake

KMTV
11:24 PM, Jun 11, 2017
7 mins ago

Water rescue at Lake Cunningham

OMAHA, Neb. - The search continues for a man witnesses say went swimming in Lake Cunningham and disappeared.

The search began shortly after 4 p.m. 

Witnesses on scene spoke to 3 News Now who say they saw a man swimming, while his 8-year-old son stayed in their boat.

The man's son flagged down a nearby couple, asking for help when his father didn't return. 

Crews have called off the search for the night but will resume the search in the morning when visibility is better. 

Family has been notified.

Lake Cunningham will be closed until further notice. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top