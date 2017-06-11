Three die in motorcycle crash on 72nd and Cass

OMAHA, Ne -

On Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a crash involving two motorcycles at 72nd and Cass St. According to police a southbound 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle had stopped for a red light at 72nd and Cass.

After getting a green light, the Harley had entered into the intersection when a eastbound 2003 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle ran a red light hitting the Harley Davidson. All of the motorcycles and their riders came to rest on the southeast corner of the intersection. OFD Medic 34 personal declared the two riders on the Harley and the one rider on the Suzuki dead at the scene. All riders were wearing helmets. Excessive speed by the Suzuki is considered a factor in this crash. The intersection was closed until 2:45 a.m.



The Harley Davidson motorcyclist was identified as Adam D Kammann (3-23-83) from Lavista, NE. The passenger on the Harley Davidson was identified as Christina Zadina (8-9-79) from Omaha, NE. The Suzuki motorcyclist was identified as Andrew Torrice (7-31-92) from Omaha, NE.

This crash remains under investigation.



