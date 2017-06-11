Two alarm apartment fire on 97th and Maple

OMAHA, Neb. - A huge fire at an apartment complex shook up neighbors this afternoon after the fire complex went up in flames around 1 p.m.

After hearing sirens, neighbors say the went outside of Bristol Square Apartments and and saw nothing but huge clouds of black smoke.

Fire investigators say they believe the fire started from AC units positioned either on the roof of the building or on the third floor.

Heavy flames and smoke caused part of the roof to collapse.

Neighbors watched as at least 45 firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Investigators say so far at least 6 units have been damaged in the process of putting the fire out.

Heavy wind and dry heat played a role in getting the fire under control.