OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department has fired two of the four officers involved in Monday's deadly tasing of a mentally ill man.

Chief Todd Schmaderer announced the firing of the two officers during a Friday afternoon news conference, but did not identify them. Our partners the Omaha World-Herald reports those officers are Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty.

Payne shocked 29 year old Zachary Bearheels with a taser more than 10 times at the Bucky's near 60th & Center. Bearheels was also repeatedly punched according to someone working with Bearheels' family.

Payne and McClarty can appeal their firings. Officers Jennifer Strudl and Makyla Mead were also at the scene and remain on paid administrative leave.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is still reviewing evidence in the case and possible criminal charges are possible once the investigation is complete.