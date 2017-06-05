Dad makes books from kids' ridiculous sayings

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV)- - We all know kids say some pretty hilarious things. Marty Bruckner is making illustrations of those ridiculous sayings and putting them into a book, entitled "I Love You With All My Butt." His wife and daughter, now 5, served as inspiration when he started illustrating sayings in 2015.

For Marty's daughter Harper's funny phrases from when she was a toddler is what gave him the idea. He and his wife, Michelle, had lists in their iPhones of the silliness and since then, it's become something to laugh about and share with others.

We first met the family in 2015, Marty was just getting started. Now Bruckner is swamped, working on custom orders of other kids' sayings. His latest book, just hit the shelves and is filled with some 100 mini-posters of pure "kids say the darndest things'" marrying some surprising wisdom with whimsy ludicrous language. Sayings like, "Mommy, you are my plum and you are my pickle," and "i love you with my heart and soil."

"Even if you don't have children, it's innocence and it's sweet and it's happy," Bruckner said.

Harper is now five and just graduated preschool. While she is a little more quiet, and composed. She still helps out dad by playing close by, just a zinger away for the next page in the next publication.

Bruckner will have a book signing on June 17th 1p.m. at Learning Express in Regency mall.