Nebraska football opens 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State

The Nebraska football team open its 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State. The Huskers' season opener will start at 7 p.m. CT.

Nebraska 2017 Game Times/TV Information

Sept. 2 - Arkansas State 7 p.m. CT BTN

Sept. 9 - at Oregon 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT FOX

Sept. 16 - Northern Illinois 11 a.m. CT FS1

Sept. 23 - Rutgers (HC) 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT TBA

Sept. 29 - at Illinois 7 p.m. CT FS1

Nov. 24 - Iowa 3 p.m. CT FS1

Game times and television information for Nebraska's other six gams on the 2017 schedule will be announced six to 12 days before kickoff.