Nebraska football opens 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State
The Nebraska football team open its 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State. The Huskers' season opener will start at 7 p.m. CT.
Nebraska 2017 Game Times/TV Information
Sept. 2 - Arkansas State 7 p.m. CT BTN
Sept. 9 - at Oregon 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT FOX
Sept. 16 - Northern Illinois 11 a.m. CT FS1
Sept. 23 - Rutgers (HC) 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT TBA
Sept. 29 - at Illinois 7 p.m. CT FS1
Nov. 24 - Iowa 3 p.m. CT FS1
Game times and television information for Nebraska's other six gams on the 2017 schedule will be announced six to 12 days before kickoff.