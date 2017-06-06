Nebraska football opens 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State

Grace Yowell
11:07 AM, Jun 6, 2017
11:17 AM, Jun 6, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: Cheerleaders of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a score against the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Wyoming 52-14. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Steven Branscombe
2016 Getty Images - Steven Branscombe

The Nebraska football team open its 2017 season under the lights at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State. The Huskers' season opener will start at 7 p.m. CT. 

Nebraska 2017 Game Times/TV Information

Sept. 2 - Arkansas State 7 p.m. CT BTN

Sept. 9 - at Oregon 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT FOX

Sept. 16 - Northern Illinois 11 a.m. CT FS1

Sept. 23 - Rutgers (HC) 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT TBA

Sept. 29 - at Illinois 7 p.m. CT FS1

Nov. 24 - Iowa 3 p.m. CT FS1

Game times and television information for Nebraska's other six gams on the 2017 schedule will be announced six to 12 days before kickoff. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top