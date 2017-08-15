OSI Pigskin Preview: Boys Town

After a successful 9-3 season in 2016 that included a trip to the quarterfinals, Boys Town is focused on building together this season to make an even deeper postseason run.

The Cowboys return seven total starters and under first-year head coach, Chris Nizzi, making more of a connection across the team has Boys Town hopeful heading into the 2017 season.

"Biggest improvement is we have more of a connection, more of a family, we've got more of a bond between the teammates on the team," said Tijaih Davis, the Cowboys senior quarterback/cornerback.

Boys Town opens the 2017 campaign on Friday, August 25th against Syracuse.