OSI Pigskin Preview: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

We continue our OSI Pigskin Previews with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Lynx posted a 3-6 record a season ago, but now in head coach John Wolfe's fourth season at the helm, are hoping better attitudes will lead to more success in 2017.

"The biggest focus for us is improving attitudes which has already come a long way," Wolfe said. "Then with improving on that sort of thing, we hope to win more football games."

Abraham Lincoln returns nine starters from last year's team. The Lynx open the 2017 campaign against Glenwood on Friday, August 25th.