OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Council Bluffs St. Albert

Council Bluffs St. Albert was just one win shy of the state finals last season losing in the semi finals. Experience will be key for the Falcons this year with 13 seniors on the roster in 2017. St. Albert opens the 2017 campaign Friday, August 25th visiting Logan Magnolia.

"When you have multiple guys that have played that much and experienced so much, playoff football, struggling as a team," Sr. Quarterback/Linebacker Kyle Barnes said. "Nothing should be new to us we should never be on our heels this year," Barnes said.

"That class was actually the first class in three years to go to the Dome so for all the kids it was their first trip there so having done that now that's an advantage for us," Head Coach Kevin Culjat said. "I've seen great leadership from them just as far as practice to weight room to getting things done off the field and on the field and I think that's made a big difference for us this fall," Culjat said.