12 things on sale this week that are worth the money

Whether you’re putting together your shopping list for gift ideas, some last-minute summer items, or preparing for the fall season, you’ll want to check out this week’s deals on everything from fashion, outdoor furniture and even bedding.

This week we found some big savings at retailers from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and Nordstrom. While none of these deals require special coupons or discount codes, you must act quickly because these sale prices can disappear anytime. So, if you find something you like, put it in your cart and buy it without delay!

Here are the 12 best items you’ll find on sale this week that we think are worth the money.

You will save $11 (41%) off this electric kettle, which is now priced at $15.99. Other colors are also on sale at different price points.

Get boiling water for your tea or whatever you need in half the time a standard oven-top kettle takes with this efficient electric model. Its automatic shut-off feature engages when the water reaches boiling point or if there is no water in the kettle.

Buy the OVENTE Electric Kettle, 1.7 Liter, White from Amazon for $15.99 (was $26.99).

A ceiling fan is one of the best ways to keep cool without air conditioning.

Home Depot has this Hampton Bay 52-inch ceiling fan on sale for $59.95, a $49.05 discount off the regular $109 price.

The fan has five reversible blades that can cool large rooms with ease. It also comes with an LED bulb and light kit for easy assembly. And the dual-mount design works with either standard or angled ceilings.

Buy the Hampton Bay Menage 52-in. Ceiling Fan with Light Kit for $59.95 (was $109).

Make your outdoor work a little easier with this self-propelled tiller.

Home Depot has slashed the price of this tiller by $500 (72%) to only $199. You can get it just in time to prepare for any fall seasonal yard work.

A tiller is good for digging into hard soil areas on your property to get it ready for gardening or other landscaping projects. And the self-propelled motor means less pushing and effort to get tough jobs done.

Buy the Legend Force 20-in. Gas Tiller from Home Depot for $199 (was $699).

Enjoy summer evenings on your deck or patio with this outdoor wicker sectional.

Marked down to just $399 by Home Depot, you’ll save $600 (60%) on this beautiful piece of outdoor furniture.

The sectional is made of wicker and comes in three pieces, including two chairs and a corner piece. A small, round dining table completes the set.

Buy the Camden Point 4-Piece Wicker Sectional Set from Home Depot for $399 (was $999).

If you’re looking for a more intimate setting, how about this three-piece bistro set for your next get-together?

Home Depot has this table and chairs available for $239, a $360 savings off the $599 regular retail price.

The two chairs and table are made with steel frames for strength and durability for inside or outside entertainment. Cushions are included.

Buy the Hampton Bay Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Bistro Set from Home Depot for $239 (was $599).

Don’t you hate it when your kids come crying because they ran out of their favorite color of Play-Doh? Amazon has a solution to that crisis if you have a child who loves green!

You can pick up a 12-pack of green Play-Doh from Amazon for only $8.49. This is a 39% discount off the regular $13.99 price, so you’ll save $5.50.

This can also be a great deal for anyone who likes to use Play-Doh in classrooms, for gifts or even for children’s party favors. These are standard-size 4-ounce containers.

Buy a 12-pack of Green Play-Doh from Amazon for $8.49 (was $13.99).

Surround yourself with comfort with this Mediterranean blue fleece/microfiber blanket from Bedsure. It’s the perfect companion when you want to cuddle up with a good book on a rainy day.

Amazon has this blanket on sale for $10.19, marked down 43% off the regular retail price of $17.99. Other colors are on sale for $9.59-$13.99, and some have additional coupons attached for extra savings.

This fleece/microfiber blanket measures 50-in. wide by 60-in. long, making it suitable for people of all ages who love soft and fuzzy blankets.

Buy the Bedsure Fleece Microfiber Fleece Throw Blanket from Amazon for $10.19 (was $17.99).

If you’re looking for a TV stand with storage with a trendy rustic look, then you must grab this deal from Walmart.

You can pick up this TV stand for just $149.88, marked down $90.01 from the regular retail price of $239.99.

Also available in gray, this TV stand/storage unit can support TVs from 30 to 60 inches. It also comes with remote control LED light strips that can be changed to 20 colors to fit any mood or occasion.

With this TV stand, you also get a built-in device charger for your devices. Say goodbye to all of those annoying cords lying around the room.

Buy the Bestier TV Stand with LED Lights and Charging Station from Walmart for $149.99 (was $239.99).

Enjoy sweet dreams in luxury comfort with this 4-piece set of Clara Clark sheets.

Walmart has this charcoal stone gray set on sale for $14.99, a $24.71 savings off the $39.70 regular retail price. Other colors and sizes are on sale at higher price points.

Made with 100% microfiber linen, this queen-size sheet set has deep pockets to fit even the thickest mattresses. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Buy the Clara Clark 4-Piece Microfiber Sheet Set from Walmart for $14.99 (was $39.70).

Want to go camping but have a large group of friends or family — or just want plenty of room? The Coleman 8-Person Tenaya Lake Fast-Pitch Tent is just what you need.

Available from Walmart at the sale price of $199, you’ll save $46 off the regular retail price of $245.

This cabin-style tent has plenty of room for the whole gang to get a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors. You can fit two queen-size air mattresses in this tent, and there’s even a built-in closet.

Despite its large size, it sets up quickly thanks to a color-coded pole and hub system.

Buy the Coleman 8-Person Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch Tent from Walmart for $199 (was $245).

When you want to go out in style and not worry about the weather conditions, wear a pair of these Miller 2 Water Resistant Leather Boots.

As part of its anniversary sale, Nordstrom marked these boots down to only $69.99. Once the sale ends (the retailer has not announced when), the price will go up to $99.95. Choose from four colors.

The durable lug-style rubber sole is durable in any condition or surface, making it a good option for either wearing with a favorite outfit or going out for a walk on more rugged terrain.

Buy the Miller 2 Water Resistant Boots from Nordstrom for $69.99 (was $99.99).

Another anniversary sale item from Nordstrom brings on those fall fashion vibes. This plaid polar fleece “shacket” (a shirt and jacket combination) will suit any trip to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

With a sale price of $34.99, a $10.01 savings off the regular retail price of $45, you might want to grab this in the black and white or the copper plaid pattern before the sale goes away.

It’s oversized with plenty of room for wearing a long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirt underneath. You can layer during those chilly days that aren’t quite cold enough that you want to put on a bulky coat.

Buy the Thread & Supply Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket from Nordstrom for $34.99 (was $45).

