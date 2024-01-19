Amazing winter boot deals we found this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s mid-January and your boots aren’t cutting it when it comes to keeping you warm and dry. Maybe they’ve needed replacing for a while. Or, perhaps the ones you got for this winter just didn’t last the way you hoped.

It’s not too late to get a great deal on a pair of winter boots thanks to Amazon’s Winter Sale Event, which runs through Jan. 31. Included with the big discounts on things like fitness trackers and kitchen gadgets you’ll find deals like this pair of Cior Women’s Black Snow Boots.

$40 (was $80) at Amazon

These popular boots have a combination of functionality and fashion — and they’re cute and warm, too! The boot exterior offers thermal insulation and a water-resistant coating, along with sealed seams. The fleece lining wraps your feet and calf in comfort and is rated to work in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The hook-and-loop Velcro-style buckle fasteners make getting in and out of these boots a breeze.

To get this sale price, you must have an active Amazon Prime membership. To join, you can choose a monthly payment of $14.99 or a yearly rate of $139. In addition to exclusive sales and early discount access, an Amazon Prime membership gets you free two-day shipping and access to movies and TV shows, music, books and more.

You can opt for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the sale, then cancel if you’re not satisfied with the membership perks.

If you’re looking for more winter boot deals, try these affordable options from other retailers that warmed our hearts and should keep those tootsies toasty.

$60 at Zappos (was $75)

These gunmetal gray boots have a fur-lined upper with a quilted exterior to protect feet from the wind and winter elements. The side zipper makes them easy to slip on as you head out the door.

They are still available in sizes 7 through 10 in a medium width. Plus, they qualify for free upgraded shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

$45 at Target

Target’s Universal Thread Women’s Corie Winter Hiker Boots are versatile for an ever-changing season.

These online-only ankle boots come in sizes Women’s 5-12. They have a suede upper and a faux-fur lining and are available in brown and black. However, at press time the brown boots had a low-stock warning.

With a lace-up front, these boots offer a more customized fit for the wearer. Their waterproof construction and 6-inch height make them a great activewear boot for people who love to get outside even in colder temperatures.

$50 (was $90) at Walmart

Regardless of exterior color, all of these boots offer waterproof protection for your feet and lower legs. A memory foam insole molds to your feet for a comfortable fit. And, the interior features a microfleece fabric lining all the way from the insole to the top of the boot to completely wrap you in warmth.

Avoid slipping and sliding on the snow and ice with a non-slip, traction sole that grips the surface as you walk. These boots are well-designed to keep you on your feet!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.