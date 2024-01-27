Get a 60-piece Rubbermaid storage container set for $36

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are your kitchen cabinets piled high with plastic storage containers with missing lids or covered with stains from repeated use? If you’ve been holding off on replacing them, now is the time to do it thanks to a big sale on giant Rubbermaid storage set on Amazon.

The Rubbermaid 60-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids is marked down 20% for a limited time on Amazon. Right now, you’ll pay only $35.99 for the complete set. At this price, you can replace your entire plastic storage container set without breaking your budget.

Amazon

$35.99 on Amazon

Amazon has not said when this sale will end. So, it’s important to grab this deal before it disappears. All you need to do is put the item in your cart and the discount price will automatically get applied to your final total.

The 60-piece Rubbermaid set comes with the following pieces:

six 0.5-cup containers

six 1.25-cup containers

six 2-cup containers

five 3-cup containers

four 5-cup containers

two 7-cup containers

one 9-cup containers

Each container has its own lid, with the 3-cup, 5-cup and 7-cup container having a vented lid for a safe and cleaner microwave cooking experience.

Amazon

Each piece is made with BPA-free plastic, making it safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher.

All 60 of the pieces stack together neatly for neat and organized storage in the pantry, cabinets and even the refrigerator. You can even snap the lids together so they are easy to find and match up with its container to help minimize your kitchen clutter.

This Rubbermaid 60-piece plastic storage container set will not only save you money upfront thanks to the Amazon sale. A quality food storage container will help cut down on your dining budget because you store leftovers from prepped meals and avoid spending money on going out to lunch or having extra meals for later in the week.

Plastic food storage containers are also effective ways to store leftovers in the freezer. The key to preventing freezer burn when using these containers to make sure the lids are on tight to avoid air from getting in and creating an extra layer of ice.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.