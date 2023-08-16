A new chicken sandwich is coming to Chick-fil-A

A popular Southern snack spread is the star of a new sandwich at Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chain announced it’s adding a new “Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich” to its menus on Aug. 28.

Pimento cheese recipes vary, but Chick-fil-A says that it will use a spreadable sharp cheddar mixed with green chiles and red pimentos.

For the first time ever, Chick-fil-A will also spice up its sammies with jalapeños, though the peppers will be pickled so they won’t be too hot. Served on a toasted bun, the new sandwich will be finished off with a drizzle of honey for a sweet and slightly spicy juxtaposition.

Chick-fil-A

It’s been a long time since Chick-fil-A expanded its chicken sandwich menu. In fact, Delish reported the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be the first chicken sandwich addition in nine years. Chick-fil-A describes it as the “first-ever twist on its beloved original.”

The culinary team at Chick-fil-A tried out recipes for almost 30 different sandwiches, according to the press release. With a favorable response in one of the chain’s test markets, Asheville, North Carolina, the pimento cheese sandwich proved popular and will now be on menus across the country. The new item will enjoy a spot on the menu alongside classics like the original, spicy and grilled chicken sandwiches.

“The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” said Stuart Tracy, the Chick-fil-A chef who created the pimento cheese sandwich recipe, in a news release.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A also began testing a crispy cauliflower sandwich in some markets, so time will tell if it also makes it onto more menus.

Chick-fil-A

Beyond the sandwich news, Chick-fil-A also announced a new seasonal Caramel Crumble Milkshake will hit menus later this month, though restaurant fans in Salt Lake City, Utah are probably already familiar with this treat. It rolled out a couple of years there as a menu test item.

The chain is known to switch out its milkshakes with the seasons, with peach shakes in the summer and peppermint ones during the winter.

The forthcoming fall flavor will have butterscotch caramel flavors plus blondie cookie crumbles, a crown of whipped cream, and, of course, a cherry on top. According to Chick-fil-A, chef Christy Cook’s muse was the sweet caramelized flavors left on the baking sheets after you pull blondies out of the oven.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.