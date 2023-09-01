This all-inclusive 5-star stay in the Maldives is nearly 70% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re bummed that summer is coming to a close and want to extend the warm weather feels for a little bit longer, this opportunity might be for you.

We found a deal offered by Luxury Escapes for a five-night stay at a five-star villa on Dhonakulhi Island in the Maldives that is a whopping 69% off its original price. With the discount, the all-inclusive stay ends up priced at $3,174, marked down $7,146 from the full price of $10,320. The deal is good for two people, and the price does not include taxes and fees, which are $825 — bringing the total to $3,999.

After you book, you’ll have to pay a deposit at least 60 days before your travel date, and the deposit is nonrefundable after the free cancellation period. Note that a nonrefundable service fee of 4.5% of the total balance will also be applied when you make your purchase.

The Maldives are known as a luxury destination, and as such accommodations tend to be on the pricier side. While of course, the islands feature options for many different budgets, this deal is particularly great because guests will be staying at a five-star hotel for a fraction of the typical price.

The Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is offering this super-deal for a five-night stay at the resort’s Sunset Beach Villa, which is set on stunning beachfront property and includes access to your very own private beach area. Features of the room include a king-size bed, a soaking tub, a rain shower, a lounge area, ocean views and your own wine cellar.

Included in the stay each day is a buffet breakfast, a three-course lunch and dinner, an unlimited supply of premium drinks, round-trip airport and speedboat transfers, and other perks, such as a a dolphin cruise.

If you’re not ready to choose dates or want to wait until later to take your trip, don’t worry. You can purchase the package now and set your dates later — you have until Dec. 23, 2024, to travel.

If you want to buy a package with the hotel and the flights, there’s an option for two people that starts at $5,472 before taxes.

We don’t know about you, but this sounds like a dream vacation to us!

