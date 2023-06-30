Applebee’s giving away free tickets to new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If heading to the movies to see the new “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” film is on your to-do list this summer, you might want to add a stop to Applebee’s first.

To celebrate the release of new film on June 30, the restaurant chain is handing out free Fandango tickets just for eating dinner before heading to theater.

You can get one free ticket now through July 19 with a $35 purchase, or two tickets if you spend $70 in one qualifying transaction. The deal is good for dine-in and Applebee’s To Go or delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app.

To get the free tickets, simply head to Applebee’s website and enter your receipt information through July 24. You’ll then receive an email with the Fandago promo code that you can use to receive your tickets. The deal is good for up to $15 plus convenience fees per ticket, so you could save more than $30.

Applebee’s does not say how quickly you’ll get the email, so you may want to make sure there’s at least a few hours — or days — between your Applebee’s meal and when you want to go to the movies.

Applebee’s is also celebrating the start of summer with a brand new $6 cocktail featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Blanco Tequila. The new Tropical Mana Margarita is also made with triple sec and a blend of pineapple, lime and orange juices. It is then topped with a pineapple gummi.

If you’re not a tequila fan, you’ll also find a $6 Blue Bahama Mama drink on the menu. Made with Captain Morgan and Malibu Coconut rums, it also has blue curacao and a blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Just like the other drink, it is also topped with with a pineapple gummi.

Will you be heading to Applebee’s and scoring some free movie tickets with your dinner?

