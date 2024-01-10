Barbie’s 2024 Career of the Year dolls focus on women in film

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Mattel has announced Barbie’s 2024 Career of the Year dolls, and the timing could not be more perfect.

As the award season gets underway and the massive success of the “Barbie” film is still fresh in our minds, “Women in Film” is the chosen career for the new set of dolls.

The new Women in Film set features four dolls that all play a role in crafting the films that entertain us: Director, Cinematographer, Studio Executive and Movie Star.

The director doll is dressed in a denim jumpsuit and coral-colored sneakers, with a viewfinder, yellow headset and script. The studio executive is wearing a blue blazer, leather skirt and black heels, and comes with yellow sunglasses and a smartphone.

The movie star doll has a sequin floor-length gown with a beaded silver necklace and is holding an award. The cinematographer is dressed comfortably in a “Chase Dreams” T-shirt, black leopard-printed pants and white sneakers, and comes with a clipboard.



Despite the contributions made by women in film in recent years, Mattel says there is still a lack of representation in the industry. And according to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, the percentage of women who direct films has only increased from 9% to 18% in the last 25 years.

Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year set featured women in sports and is still available on Amazon. It includes a general manager, coach, referee and sports reporter.

Mattel also has a line of Inspiring Women dolls featuring Dr. Jane Goodall, Ida B. Wells, Billie Jean King, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller and more.

Will you be purchasing the new Women in Film Barbie doll set?

